No political identity of 87pc of the arrested in Dhaka

Prothom Alo spoke with nine such family members in front of the DB office from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm Tuesday. Four more such families were found waiting in front of the gate of the DB office the previous day. Most of them are relatives of day labourers, students and traders.

However, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told the media Tuesday that they are not arresting any innocent person.

He further said in response to the questions of newspersons at the secretariat that those, who have been identified with intelligence information and video footage and evidence, are being arrested. If someone is detained by mistake, those who are found to be innocent after checking with the police station are being released.

So there is no mass arrest, he insisted.

As of Tuesday, 2,891 people have been arrested in 270 cases in Dhaka centering the quota reform movement, Dhaka court sources said.

An estimate of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a total of 2,630 people have been arrested and sent to court in 243 cases related to the quota reform movement in the capital until Monday. Of those, 2,284 people (86.84 per cent of the total arrests) were found to have no political identity. That is, they have no affiliation with any political party.