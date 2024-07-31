Raids of law enforcement agencies
No political identity of 87pc of the arrested in Dhaka
2,630 arrested in 243 lawsuits
2,284 don’t have political identity
BNP Leaders and activists 269
Jamaat & Shibir activists 73
(According to DMP’s information as of Monday)
Nasir Uddin drives a pickup truck in the city’s Farmgate area. On Tuesday afternoon, his wife Babli was waiting in front of the DB office on Minto Road in the capital with the couple’s four small children. Nasir’s mother Rumela Akhtar was crying beside her.
They said that some people identifying themselves as DB members picked up Nasir from the house. They came in search of Nasir.
Not only Nasir, relatives of many people are gathering in the capital every day in front of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB office, various police stations and courts.
Prothom Alo spoke with nine such family members in front of the DB office from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm Tuesday. Four more such families were found waiting in front of the gate of the DB office the previous day. Most of them are relatives of day labourers, students and traders.
However, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told the media Tuesday that they are not arresting any innocent person.
He further said in response to the questions of newspersons at the secretariat that those, who have been identified with intelligence information and video footage and evidence, are being arrested. If someone is detained by mistake, those who are found to be innocent after checking with the police station are being released.
So there is no mass arrest, he insisted.
As of Tuesday, 2,891 people have been arrested in 270 cases in Dhaka centering the quota reform movement, Dhaka court sources said.
An estimate of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a total of 2,630 people have been arrested and sent to court in 243 cases related to the quota reform movement in the capital until Monday. Of those, 2,284 people (86.84 per cent of the total arrests) were found to have no political identity. That is, they have no affiliation with any political party.
Relevant people said most of them are students, labourers and common people.
Among the arrested 269 are leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), 63 are leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, 10 are Shibir men. Apart from this, there are three people involved with the politics of Gono Odhikar Parishad and one person from JP. The percentage of political persons of the total arrests is just 13.16.
Why are so many common people being arrested though the government and the police repeatedly claimed that various political parties were involved in the violence during the quota movement?
Speaking in this regard, Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner (crime) Liton Kumar Saha told Prothom Alo, “There are instructions from the highest level of the police not to harass any innocent person who does not have any evidence of involvement in violence or crime. We are strictly monitoring these issues. That is why no one is being arrested without evidence.”
* More to follow …