BNP-Jamaat clash in Chuadanga, brother of Jamaat leader dead

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 45, the proprietor of Dhaka Jewellers in Jibannagar town. He was the brother of Mofizur Rahman, ameer of Jamaat’s Banka union.

The injured include Mofizur Rahman, ameer of Jamaat’s banka union unit; his nephew Mahfuzur Rahman; Jamaat activist Khairul Islam; Mehedi Hasan, convener of the Hasadah union of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal; and his father, Jasim Uddin.

They are currently receiving treatment at Jibannagar upazila health complex.

Confirming the incident, Md Anwarul Kabir, assistant superintendent of police of the Damurhuda Circle, said, “We have detained two suspects in connection with the incident. We are verifying the information regarding them. If the allegations are proven, we will name them as accused in the case filed over the killing of Hafizur Rahman.”