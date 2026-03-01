BNP-Jamaat clash in Chuadanga, brother of Jamaat leader dead
A clash between supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Jibannagar, Chuadanga, has left the brother of a Jamaat leader dead. At least five leaders and activists from both sides also sustained injuries.
The violence erupted on Saturday night at Hasadah Bazar in the upazila, reportedly in retaliation for the assault on Mehhedi Hasan, a leader of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, on 13 February, the day after the election.
The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 45, the proprietor of Dhaka Jewellers in Jibannagar town. He was the brother of Mofizur Rahman, ameer of Jamaat’s Banka union.
The injured include Mofizur Rahman, ameer of Jamaat’s banka union unit; his nephew Mahfuzur Rahman; Jamaat activist Khairul Islam; Mehedi Hasan, convener of the Hasadah union of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal; and his father, Jasim Uddin.
They are currently receiving treatment at Jibannagar upazila health complex.
Confirming the incident, Md Anwarul Kabir, assistant superintendent of police of the Damurhuda Circle, said, “We have detained two suspects in connection with the incident. We are verifying the information regarding them. If the allegations are proven, we will name them as accused in the case filed over the killing of Hafizur Rahman.”
According to local residents, Mahfuzur Rahman, nephew of the Jamaat leader, was passing through Hasadah Bazar on Saturday night when Mehedi Hasan and his associates allegedly assaulted him over the 13 February incident.
Upon receiving the news, Jamaat leader Mofizur Rahman and his brother Hafizur Rahman went to Hasadah Bazar with supporters, which led to an argument. At one stage, both groups engaged in a clash using locally made weapons.
Six individuals from both sides sustained injuries in the confrontation. Authorities initially took injured Jamaat leader Mofizur Rahman and his brother Hafizur Rahman to the 500-bed General Hospital in Jashore in critical condition.
While transferring them to Dhaka later that night, Hafizur Rahman died at approximately 2:30 am. Mofizur Rahman is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Dhaka.
The incident created severe tension in the area on Saturday night. Authorities deployed additional police and law enforcement personnel to bring the situation under control.
Mofizur Rahman Joarder, office secretary of the district unit of Jamaat, said, “We have brought the body of the deceased to the morgue of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital today, Sunday. After completing the post-mortem examination, we will bury him in his local area.”