Salman F Rahman financed killing of ex-finance minister Kibria, claims son Reza Kibria

27 January marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of former Finance Minister and Awami League leader Shah AMS Kibria. On this occasion, his son, economist and former president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Reza Kibria, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the murder trial in a video message.

Reza Kibria shared this message with Prothom Alo on Monday. He stated, “I have been waiting for a fair trial for 20 years. But during the Awami League’s time, there was no proper investigation, and the case was not brought to justice. Three Awami League leaders and one BNP leader were involved in this incident.”

On 27 January 2005, Shah AMS Kibria was severely injured in a grenade attack during a party rally in Habiganj. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Dhaka for treatment.