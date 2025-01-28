Salman F Rahman financed killing of ex-finance minister Kibria, claims son Reza Kibria
27 January marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of former Finance Minister and Awami League leader Shah AMS Kibria. On this occasion, his son, economist and former president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Reza Kibria, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the murder trial in a video message.
Reza Kibria shared this message with Prothom Alo on Monday. He stated, “I have been waiting for a fair trial for 20 years. But during the Awami League’s time, there was no proper investigation, and the case was not brought to justice. Three Awami League leaders and one BNP leader were involved in this incident.”
On 27 January 2005, Shah AMS Kibria was severely injured in a grenade attack during a party rally in Habiganj. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Dhaka for treatment.
The attack also claimed the lives of his nephew Shah Manjurul Huda and local Awami League leaders Abdur Rahim, Abul Hossain, and Siddique Ali. Seventy others were injured. Testimony in this case is currently underway at the Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal.
The day following the attack, the then organising secretary of the Habiganj District Awami League and former MP Abdul Majid Khan filed a murder case, while the police filed a separate case under the Explosives Control Act. Both cases were later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The CID initially submitted a charge sheet on 18 March 2005, accusing 10 people, including Abdul Qayyum, the central president of the Shaheed Zia Memorial and Research Council.
However, the plaintiffs filed an objection to this charge sheet. In 2007, the CID was directed to re-investigate the case. Following further investigation, an updated charge sheet was submitted on 20 June 2011, naming 26 accused, but this too was contested by Kibria’s family.
Finally, on 13 November 2014, the fifth investigating officer in the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meherunnesa Parul, submitted a supplementary charge sheet to the Habiganj District and Sessions Judge Court.
Among the newly accused were former State Minister for Home Affairs Lutfuzzaman Babor, BNP leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s late political secretary Haris Chowdhury, former Sylhet mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, and former Habiganj Municipality mayor Golam Kibria alias GK Gaus, along with 35 others. Charges included murder and bomb attacks. Two of the accused have since passed away.
In his video message, Reza Kibria accused several individuals of involvement in the murder, including former Habiganj MP Md. Abu Zahir, Abdul Majid Khan, and former district Awami League president Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury.
He also alleged the involvement of Habiganj BNP leader GK Gaus.
Reza further accused Awami League leader Salman F. Rahman of financially supporting the murder, claiming, “Salman F. Rahman was angry with my father for opposing corruption during the Awami League regime, particularly regarding bank and stock market scandals. As a close associate of Sheikh Hasina, Salman F. Rahman’s involvement was not thoroughly investigated, and a proper trial was never conducted.”
Reza Kibria expressed hope for justice, saying, “There are thousands of families in Bangladesh like ours who have lost their loved ones and have not received justice. We are still waiting for a fair trial.”