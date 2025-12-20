Govt's silence during attacks astonishing: Anu Muhammad

Professor Anu Muhammad has said that horrific incidents like the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and on Chhayanaut, have not occurred since the Liberation War.

He remarked that the government’s silence at the time of these attacks was astonishing.

Anu Muhammad made these remarks at a press conference held on Saturday afternoon at the National Press Club, organised in protest against the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi and against terrorist attacks on media outlets, cultural organisations, and various individuals and institutions.

The press conference, organised under the banner of Nagorik Samaj, was attended by photographer Shahidul Alam; lawyer and human rights activist Sara Hossain; former member of the Constitutional Reform Commission Firoz Ahmed; Taslima Akhter, a member of the Political Council of the Ganosamhati Andolon; lawyer Manzur Al Matin; and many others.

Professor Anu Muhammad said, “The way Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and Chhayanaut have been attacked one after another—such a terrifying experience has not occurred since the Liberation War. We never imagined that after fighting against an autocracy, after a mass uprising, such horrific incidents could take place.”