Travel ban imposed on suspended assistant commissioner Urmi
The government has issued a travel ban on Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, an officer on special duty (OSD) (assistant secretary) of the Ministry of Public Administration and suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat district administration.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
Urmi was suspended following her controversial remark regarding the interim government on Facebook and process is underway to take departmental action against her.
Earlier, on 9 October, a defamation and treason case was filed against Urmi in Lalmonirhat by Tahiatul Habib Mridul, a representative of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
On 7 October, she was suspended following her controversial remark on Facebook.