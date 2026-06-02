57th BGB–BSF Border Conference to begin in New Delhi 8 June
The 57th Director General-level Border Conference between Bangladesh’s border guarding force, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) will commence in New Delhi on 8 June. The four-day conference is scheduled to continue until 11 June.
The BGB disclosed the information in a press release issued on Monday.
According to the statement, a 15-member Bangladeshi delegation, led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, will participate in the conference.
In addition to senior BGB officials, the Bangladeshi delegation will include representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Shipping, the Department of Land Records and Surveys, and the Joint Rivers Commission.
The Indian delegation, meanwhile, will be led by the Director General of the BSF. It is expected to comprise senior BSF officials as well as representatives from India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and other relevant government agencies.
The annual conference serves as the highest-level bilateral platform for discussions on border management and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.