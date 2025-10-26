Pakistan joint chiefs of staff committee chairman calls on chief adviser

Visiting chairman of Pakistan’s joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) general Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a courtesy call on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation, said a press release of the chief adviser’s press wing today, Sunday.