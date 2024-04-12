PM Hasina greets on Pohela Baishakh, hopes to work for beautiful future

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said let's work together in the Bangla New Year-1431 to build a beautiful future forgetting past failures.

"Assalamualaikum, the New Year has again come within us in round of the years. I wish you all the brothers and sisters at home and abroad greetings of the New Bangla Year-1431. Shuvo Noboborsho," she said in a video message ahead of the Pohela Baishakh to be celebrated elsewhere in the country on Sunday.