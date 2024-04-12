PM Hasina greets on Pohela Baishakh, hopes to work for beautiful future
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said let's work together in the Bangla New Year-1431 to build a beautiful future forgetting past failures.
"Assalamualaikum, the New Year has again come within us in round of the years. I wish you all the brothers and sisters at home and abroad greetings of the New Bangla Year-1431. Shuvo Noboborsho," she said in a video message ahead of the Pohela Baishakh to be celebrated elsewhere in the country on Sunday.
"Let's leave behind all the failures, sorrows and pains of the past and work together to build a beautiful future in the New Year," she said.
The prime minister ended her message quoting a few lines from poet Sufia Kamal, "Puraton Goto Hok, jobonika Kori unmochon/Tumi eso hey nobin! hey Baishakh! Noboborsho ! eso hey notun"