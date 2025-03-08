Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing at Panchagarh border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) early Saturday near Suidanga area along the Bhitargarh border in Panchagarh district, opposite to India’s Khalpara area.

The deceased is Al-Amin, 36, son of Suruj Ali from Jinnatpara village under Harivasha union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Nilphamari 56 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Sheikh Md Badruddoza said BSF patrol team members from India’s Bhatpara camp opened fire on a group of 10-15 suspected smugglers in the morning, leaving Al Amin dead on the spot.