Heavy rains to continue across country
The meteorological department has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely to happen at different places across the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am on Sunday.
In a morning bulletin, the department also said light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are expected in most areas across the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions.
The rains came against the backdrop that a land deep depression persists over Gangetic West Bengal. It is expected to move west-northwest and weaken gradually. Also, monsoon activity remains strong across North Bay and Bangladesh.
In Dhaka, winds at 10-15 kph are expected in south or southeasterly direction, with temporary gusts. Both day and night temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged over the country.
On Saturday, there were heavy to very heavy rains across the country. Patuakhali registered the maximum rainfall of 223 mm in 24 hours until 6:00 am on Sunday, and it was only 32 mm in Dhaka.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman of the meteorological department said there were heavy to very heavy rainfalls across the country on Saturday, but today is less likely to witness a similar rainfall.
“Today's rainfall is less than yesterday, and it may decrease further tomorrow," he told Prothom Alo.