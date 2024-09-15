Heavy rains to continue across country

The meteorological department has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely to happen at different places across the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am on Sunday.

In a morning bulletin, the department also said light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are expected in most areas across the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions.