Digital tracking to ensure transparency in Ansar’s election duties: DG

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (Ansar-VDP) is fully prepared ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, with 600,000 Ansar members set to be deployed across the country.

“They will serve as the first line of defence at polling centres while working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies,” said Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general (DG) of Ansar and VDP.

Regarding digital monitoring during the election, the DG said that for the first time, the Ansar force will introduce a digital monitoring system.

“All necessary information of each member will be stored in a software database integrating their NID number, QR code, and service records. This system will enable real-time tracking of their efficiency, presence, and behaviour while on duty,” he added.