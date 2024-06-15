Shelling stops, warship moves away; fear remains at St Martin's, Teknaf

The intermittent sound of firing of mortal shells and explosion of grenades around Maungdaw township in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, that left residents of Saint Martin’s Island and Teknaf reeling, has stopped. The residents of Teknaf and Saint Martin’s said they did not hear any explosion on the other side of the border between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon.

The Myanmar warship that was anchored in the estuary of Naf river could not be spotted since Friday evening.

Sabrang union parishad chairman Nur Hossain said, “People of Teknaf could not sleep the whole night of Thursday due to loud explosions on the other side of the border. However, no sound could be heard from Friday morning to 1:00pm on Saturday. We are on alert to ensure that none can intrude into Bangladesh crossing the border.”

Saint Martin’s union parishad chairman Mujibur Rahman also said no gunshots were heard since Friday morning but the residents of the island are still in shock.