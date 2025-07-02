Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6-month jail in contempt of court case

The first tribunal in its judgment said the sentences would come into effect from the day of their arrest or surrender.

Chief prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, state defence counsel Amir Hossain and amicus curiae AY Moshiuzzaman took part in the hearing today.

The ICT-1 on 25 June adjourned till today the hearing of the case. The tribunal had passed the order, allowing a time plea filed by amicus curiae senior advocate AY Moshiuzzaman.

Meanwhile, Advocate Aminul Gani Tipu, who was appointed as the state defence counsel to defend the case of Sheikh Hasina and Bulbul, on that day had withdrawn his name from the post, citing conflict of interest as reason.

The first tribunal after that appointed Advocate Amir Hossain as the state defence counsel. The court on 19 June appointed senior jurist AY Moshiuzzaman amicus curiae in the case.