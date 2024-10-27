EU sees opportunities in Bangladesh's rapid renewable energy expansion

For example, Ambassador Miller said they are working very specifically on decarbonizing the brick industry, which is a huge polluter.

Talking about Global Gateway, he said it is an approach to building secure and open and trusted networks.

When there would be a possibility to promote cooperation with neighbours, cooperation with Nepal, for example, then these are areas where they would want to explore, said the EU envoy.

"It's huge that we have the same agenda because of the climate vulnerability of this country, and because we are extremely committed to combating climate change," Miller said.

In Brussels, he said, there is a huge political transition and hopefully by the middle of November, they will have a new college (of the European Commission).

"But that political transition is just going to confirm how important it is for us to take climate action," he added.

Ambassador Miller said that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is a political "rock star" with access to everywhere.