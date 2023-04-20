Don't get confused by misleading moon sighting news: Islamic Foundation

Islamic Foundation Bangladesh has requested all not to spread any misleading news on sighting of Shawwal moon and the date of Eid ul Fitr. It also requested people not to get confused by such news.

Islamic Foundation made this request through a news release on Thursday.

The release said some news media on Wednesday published news on moon sighting referring to information by Bangladesh Meteorological Department. The news mentioned that the moon of Shawwal would be sighted on Friday evening and Eid ul Fitr would be observed on Saturday. The news came to the notice of religious affairs ministry, Islamic Foundation and National Moon Sighting Committee.