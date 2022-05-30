59pc people have access to safe water in country, 39pc to safe sanitation

Only 59 per cent people have access to safe water and 39 per cent to safe sanitation in the country, says a report.

The findings were revealed in a report titled “Regional discrimination in ADP allocation: A barrier to the achievement of SDG-6”.

Economist and chairman of Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) Hossain Zillur Rahman presented the report at a pre-budget press conference titled “Allocation for safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector in 2022-23 national budget” at the National Press Club on Monday.