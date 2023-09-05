President Shahabuddin joins ASEAN Summit in Indonesia

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday joined the opening session of the 43rd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the Plenary Hall of Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Jakarta.

With the theme of ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’, the three-day summit is being held on 5-7 September as Indonesian President Joko Widodo is chairing it.

Bangladesh President Shahabuddin along with his wife Rebecca Sultana reached the summit venue at about 9:50 am (local time).

On arrival, they were welcomed by the ASEAN chair and the Indonesian president after a formal state reception.