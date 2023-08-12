'Irregularities galore' in recruitment of educational institutions

The circular for the recruitment in five posts of Ruposhi High School was issued on 23 May. Many have applied for these posts. The recruitment process is still underway. However, there are allegations that headmaster Rezaul Haque and the managing committee of the school have already taken money from several job aspirants.

Prothom Alo spoke to the families of two job aspirants for the posts of ayah and office assistant on 25 July. They say that they have ‘paid’ the headmaster Tk 300,000 for each post.

Another job aspirant’s father Shamsul Islam of Ruposhi Napitpara village alleged that the headmaster has taken Tk 600,000 promising his son the post of lab assistant. However, the school doesn’t have the approval to recruit in this post. They are not getting back the money either.

Headmaster Rezaul Haque claimed he has some personal financial settlements with some of the job aspirants. However, the allegations of recruitment business against him are not true, he added.

The Moulviganj High School published a circular for recruitments in four posts. Khonragach union parishad chairman and local Awami League leader Asaduzzaman is the president of the managing committee of the school. He too has been accused of taking money from the job aspirants.

He allegedly has taken Tk 400,000 from certain Mumtaz Begum, Tk 100,000 from Mostana Begum and Tk 550,000 from Tamanna Akhter for the same post of ayah.

However, Asaduzzaman refuted the accusations saying he has business transactions with Tamanna’s husband Sanju Mia. He further said he refused the money offered by Mostana. And he doesn’t know Mumtaz, the AL leader claimed.