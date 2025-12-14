UN chief condemns 'horrific' drone attack on peacekeepers in Sudan

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Saturday's "horrific" drone attack on Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Sudan, a strike that killed six people and wounded six others.

"I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the United Nations peacekeeping logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan," Guterres said in a statement.

"Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," he added. "Attacks as the one today in South Kordofan against peacekeepers are unjustifiable. There will need to be accountability."