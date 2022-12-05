Bangladesh

US won’t let Rohingya become forgotten crisis: US Assistant Secretary

Prothom Alo English Desk
Visiting US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes holds meeting with officials from different UN agencies including UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, UNFPA, AFP and WHO in Dhaka on 4 December 2022BSS

Visiting US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes on Sunday said that her country along with UN agencies would not let the Rohingya issue become a “forgotten crisis”.

“We won’t let this become a forgotten crisis,” she tweeted after holding a meeting with officials from different UN agencies including UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, UNFPA, AFP and WHO in Dhaka, reports news agency BSS.

Noyes expressed her gratitude to all US partners who work tirelessly to improve the conditions for and advance the rights of forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

The US Assistant Secretary arrived Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day official tour of Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.

“In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express our gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma,” according to a media note issued by US State Department on Friday.

On 7 December, the assistant secretary will leave Bangladesh for Thailand.

Julieta Valls Noyes, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, became Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration on 31 March, 2022.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment