US won’t let Rohingya become forgotten crisis: US Assistant Secretary

Noyes expressed her gratitude to all US partners who work tirelessly to improve the conditions for and advance the rights of forcibly displaced Rohingyas.
The US Assistant Secretary arrived Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day official tour of Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.
“In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express our gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma,” according to a media note issued by US State Department on Friday.
On 7 December, the assistant secretary will leave Bangladesh for Thailand.
Julieta Valls Noyes, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, became Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration on 31 March, 2022.