US won’t let Rohingya become forgotten crisis: US Assistant Secretary

Visiting US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes on Sunday said that her country along with UN agencies would not let the Rohingya issue become a “forgotten crisis”.

“We won’t let this become a forgotten crisis,” she tweeted after holding a meeting with officials from different UN agencies including UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, UNFPA, AFP and WHO in Dhaka, reports news agency BSS.