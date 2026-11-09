Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury takes office as foreign secretary

Career diplomat Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury today assumed office as Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary, succeeding Asad Alam Siam, who is set to take up his next assignment as High Commissioner to India.

Chowdhury, a secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will discharge the duties of Foreign Secretary until further notice, according to an official notification issued by the ministry.

Foreign ministry officials bade farewell to Siam and welcomed Chowdhury at the ministry.

Siam assumed office as Foreign Secretary on 20 June last year.