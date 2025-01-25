Prof Yunus returns home wrapping up 4-day Switzerland tour

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today returned home after wrapping up his four-day Switzerland visit to join the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss city of Davos.

"A commercial flight of the Emirates airline carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:07 pm (local time)," CA's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told BSS.