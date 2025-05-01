Work together to build new Bangladesh, CA urges workers-owners

Reiterating the interim government’s firm determination to build a new Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday urged the workers and owners to work together to build a new Bangladesh.

He made the call while speaking at a function at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka marking the historic May Day and the National Occupational Health and Safety Day, 2025.

Speaking as the chief guest, the chief adviser said with sacrifice of lives of students, workers and commoners, the 2024 July mass uprising created an aspiration of building a new Bangladesh.