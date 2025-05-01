Work together to build new Bangladesh, CA urges workers-owners
Reiterating the interim government’s firm determination to build a new Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday urged the workers and owners to work together to build a new Bangladesh.
He made the call while speaking at a function at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka marking the historic May Day and the National Occupational Health and Safety Day, 2025.
Speaking as the chief guest, the chief adviser said with sacrifice of lives of students, workers and commoners, the 2024 July mass uprising created an aspiration of building a new Bangladesh.
“The new Bangladesh could not be built if the condition of workers remains the same as that in old Bangladesh,” he said.
Professor Yunus said the aspiration of building the new Bangladesh is “our responsibility and at the same time, a big opportunity”, noting that such aspiration was not there in the country in the past.
Highlighting the proposals of the Labour Reform Commission, he said it will be quite impossible to build the new Bangladesh without implementing these proposals.
The Chief Adviser stressed implementing the recommendations of the Labour Reform Commission, which need to be accomplished immediately.
“Later, we will start work to implement the hard proposals,” he said, adding “We have started the journey and it will continue.”
Among others, Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Labour Reform Commission Chairman Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed and Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen spoke at the event chaired by Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman.