Historic May Day today

The historic May Day is being observed in Bangladesh today, Thursday as elsewhere across the world.

May Day, also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of working people in Chicago, USA at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday in the late nineteenth century.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh. This year, the theme of the day in Bangladesh is “Workers and owners united, Lets rebuild this country anew."

Newspapers will publish supplements while radio and television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.