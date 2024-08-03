Bangladesh

Rickshaw pullers join protests at Shaheed Minar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Rickshaw pullers chant slogans at the gathering of the capital’s Shaheed Minar on 3 August 2024.Pothom Alo

Rickshaw pullers also joined the protesters at the capital’s Shaheed Minar around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

They took position with their rickshaws near the Shaheed Minar and were seen chanting different slogans.

Their slogans include ‘Movement cannot be stopped by firings’, ‘We gave blood once, will give more’, ‘Floods of blood will wash away injustice,’ ‘Who are you who am I, Razakar, Razakar, Who said it who said it, Dictator, Dictator,’ and ‘We will not let our brothers’ blood go in vain.’

