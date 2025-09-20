Durga Puja: Special train to run on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route during holidays
Bangladesh railway will operate special trains on the Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram-Dhaka routes during Sharadiya Durga Puja holiday.
With the festival and weekly holidays combined, government offices and courts will remain closed for four consecutive days. The special trains will operate on the two routes to handle the increased passenger demand during this long break.
According to railway sources, these trains will run from 30 September to 4 October. On 30 September, the Chattogram Special (Dhaka-bound) will depart Chattogram at 2:45pm and arrive in Dhaka at 8:00pm. On 4 October, the Dhaka Special (Chattogram-bound) will depart Dhaka at 10:30pm.
In addition, Tourist Special will run daily between 30 September and 4 October. On 30 September, the train will depart Dhaka for Cox’s Bazar at 10:30pm and reach Cox’s Bazar at 6:50am. It will then leave Cox’s Bazar at 11:30am. The service will continue every day until 4 October.
Each special train will have 18 coaches. There will be 834 seats available during the day and 789 at night. Fares will be the same as regular trains.
Mohammad Shafiqul Rahman, Chief Operating Officer (East) of Bangladesh Railway, told Prothom Alo, “With Durga Puja and weekly holidays combined, there will be four consecutive days of vacation. The number of tourists in Cox’s Bazar increase significantly during such long holidays. Train travel remains the top choice for tourists heading to Cox’s Bazar. That’s why we are running special trains to meet passenger demand. These trains will offer all the facilities of regular intercity trains, ensuring passengers a safe and comfortable journey.”