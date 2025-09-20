Durga Puja: Special train to run on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route during holidays

In addition, Tourist Special will run daily between 30 September and 4 October. On 30 September, the train will depart Dhaka for Cox’s Bazar at 10:30pm and reach Cox’s Bazar at 6:50am. It will then leave Cox’s Bazar at 11:30am. The service will continue every day until 4 October.

Each special train will have 18 coaches. There will be 834 seats available during the day and 789 at night. Fares will be the same as regular trains.

Mohammad Shafiqul Rahman, Chief Operating Officer (East) of Bangladesh Railway, told Prothom Alo, “With Durga Puja and weekly holidays combined, there will be four consecutive days of vacation. The number of tourists in Cox’s Bazar increase significantly during such long holidays. Train travel remains the top choice for tourists heading to Cox’s Bazar. That’s why we are running special trains to meet passenger demand. These trains will offer all the facilities of regular intercity trains, ensuring passengers a safe and comfortable journey.”