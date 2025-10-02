Anthrax cases reach 17 in Rangpur
The number of confirmed anthrax infections climbed to 17, with four new individuals diagnosed with the disease in three upazilas of Rangpur.
Among the new cases, two were identified in Kaunia, one in Pirgachha, and one in Mithapukur upazilas.
The northern district’s civil surgeon, Shaheen Sultana, said that they have so far received 23 suspected anthrax cases, and 17 of them tested positive.
The first 13 anthrax infections were detected in Pirgachha, where two people died in July and September with symptoms of the disease.
The first team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) arrived in Pirgachha last month. On September 13 and 14, they collected samples from 18 suspected patients. Of those tested, 13 were found infected with anthrax.
Livestock samples collected from the affected areas were also found to be infected, according to sources at the IEDCR.
Health experts warn that anthrax spreads to humans through contact with infected animals or their products—meat, blood, hides and bones—but not from person to person. The disease typically causes skin lesions and ulcers.
Livestock officials said vaccination drives have been intensified.
District Livestock office reported that over 165,000 cattle, goats and sheep have been vaccinated in Pirgachha, Kaunia, Mithapukur and Rangpur Sadar since 26 August.