Anthrax cases reach 17 in Rangpur

The number of confirmed anthrax infections climbed to 17, with four new individuals diagnosed with the disease in three upazilas of Rangpur.

Among the new cases, two were identified in Kaunia, one in Pirgachha, and one in Mithapukur upazilas.

The northern district’s civil surgeon, Shaheen Sultana, said that they have so far received 23 suspected anthrax cases, and 17 of them tested positive.