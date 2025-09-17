Bangladesh-US joint air force exercise underway in Chattogram
The seven-day ‘Operation Pacific Angel 25-3' joint-exercise with the participation of Bangladesh Air Force and US Pacific Air Force (US PACAF) is underway at Chattogram.
As part of this, various types of exercises to deal with air, ground and wartime situations were conducted today, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this evening.
The exercises also included transporting seriously injured patients and transferring patients from one aircraft to another.
Through this exercise, it would be possible to improve the ability to provide emergency medical assistances, maintain coordination during the flight and make quick decisions, it mentioned.
Besides, the Search and Rescue activities of this exercise are also being conducted, through which the ability to provide coordinated cooperation and rapid response in the rescue campaign of the injured in accidents, adverse weather or on the battlefield are being acquired, the ISPR said.
On the other hand, Combat Tracking Survival Exercise has been included for wartime preparation on the ground. Through it, the skills of identifying enemy movements, following covert movements and formulating strategic plans are being practiced. By participating in this exercise, the forces’ ability to work together in emergency crisis situations and wartime operations will increase manifold, the release added.