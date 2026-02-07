Nearly 423,000 expatriate postal ballots arrive

A total of 422,960 postal ballots from expatriates registered on the "Postal Vote BD" app have reached Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and referendum.

Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the OCV-SDI project on expatriate voter registration, confirmed it to BSS this morning, saying that 766,862 ballots have been dispatched to expatriates through the app till 10:15 am today, Saturday.

Of these, 527,033 voters have received their ballots, while 494,185 have already cast their votes, he said, adding that so far, 468,091 ballots have been submitted to post offices abroad, and returning officers in Bangladesh have received 225,168 ballots.