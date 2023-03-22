Bangladesh a global role model in women’s empowerment, gender equality: Finnish ambassador

The state minister thanked the Finnish ambassador for her efforts and contributions in further strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Finland.
He briefed the Finnish ambassador on the steady socio-economic development of Bangladesh over the last 14 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The state minister also touched upon Bangladesh’s achievements in green RMG factories, solar home systems and women’s increased participation in the workforce, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern, including renewable energy and waste to energy, digital technology and cybersecurity, shipbuilding and ship-recycling, bio-based material development, climate change, food and energy security, Rohingya crisis, war in Ukraine and cooperation in international fora.