Bangladesh a global role model in women’s empowerment, gender equality: Finnish ambassador

Referring to prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh with residence in New Delhi Ritva Koukku-Ronde termed Bangladesh a global role model in many aspects, including women’s empowerment and gender equality.

She also lauded the socio-economic advancements taking place in Bangladesh.

The ambassador had a farewell meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter’s office on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.