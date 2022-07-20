'Ethical recruitment in overseas job stressed to strengthen economy'

Lawmakers, bureaucrats, civil society leaders, representatives from international organisations and recruitment agencies on Wednesday called for ensuring fair and ethical recruitment of the overseas migrant workers to protect the national interest and strengthen the national economy.

Bangladeshi migrant workers have been forced to pay high migration cost over the years and subsequently they were earning low wages and were often facing various problems abroad due to lack of their adequate skills and proper trainings, they said.

They made the remarks while speaking at the workshop on “Fair and Ethical Recruitment: National and International Instrument Perspective” organised by WARBE Development Foundation with the support of International Labour Organization and Switzerland at InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.