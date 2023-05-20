Many big industries using illegal gas connections: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the businessmen to stop the use of illegal gas connections, reports UNB.

"Whenever we visit a factory, we find that if there is a legal gas connection, there are three more illegal connections bypassing the main one", he told a seminar at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) where a good number of leading entrepreneurs representing different sectors including textile and readymade garments were present.

"Please stop these illegal gas connections. Your illegal connections actually deprive other industries of getting their right to using gas", he told the businessmen.

He also said, "I don't want to publish the list of those industries. The names of many large and leading industries are there. They are very much influential."

The DCCI organised a seminar titled: "Stakeholders' Dialogue on Energy Strategy: Towards a Predictable Future".