Amnesty’s statement a conspiracy against Bangladesh: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud strongly criticized Amnesty International on Saturday, accusing the organization of conspiring against Bangladesh.

"We saw in the newspapers that Amnesty International gave a statement, urging to screen the employees who are working in the RAB or who are involved in violating the human rights in our country and not to deploy them on peacekeeping missions of the United Nations," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled ‘74 years’ Glory, Heritage, Struggle and Success’ marking the 74th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League, one of the country’s oldest political parties, at Bangabandhu Hall in Chattogram Press Club.

Awami League (AL), Chattogram North district unit, organised the discussion with its president MA Salam in the chair.

Hasan Mahmud highlighted the alleged connections between Amnesty International and Tarique Rahman, asserting that Irene Khan, a close relative of Tarique Rahman, was the former Secretary-General of the organisation and continues to be associated with it.