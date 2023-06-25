Amnesty’s statement a conspiracy against Bangladesh: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud strongly criticized Amnesty International on Saturday, accusing the organization of conspiring against Bangladesh.
"We saw in the newspapers that Amnesty International gave a statement, urging to screen the employees who are working in the RAB or who are involved in violating the human rights in our country and not to deploy them on peacekeeping missions of the United Nations," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.
The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled ‘74 years’ Glory, Heritage, Struggle and Success’ marking the 74th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League, one of the country’s oldest political parties, at Bangabandhu Hall in Chattogram Press Club.
Awami League (AL), Chattogram North district unit, organised the discussion with its president MA Salam in the chair.
Hasan Mahmud highlighted the alleged connections between Amnesty International and Tarique Rahman, asserting that Irene Khan, a close relative of Tarique Rahman, was the former Secretary-General of the organisation and continues to be associated with it.
He criticised Amnesty International for issuing a statement opposing the trials of war criminals after the trials had already commenced. Additionally, he pointed out that the organisation did not release any statements condemning the acts of arson and violence perpetrated by the BNP-Jamaat alliance in 2013, 2014, and 2015.
Hasan Mahmud asserted that the processes behind the statements issued by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are widely known. He implied that there may be influences and exchanges involved in the drafting of these statements, suggesting a lack of transparency and questioning the integrity of the organisations.
He said the organisation (Amnesty) remained silent when people were killed like birds in Palestine. In fact, they have no ethical rights to make statements on these issues of Bangladesh, he added.
Urging all to remain alert, the information minister said the conspirators of the country have joined with the two organizations. The statement has no value and there is no need to be confused, he added.
Hasan Mahmud emphasised that both domestic and foreign evil forces are actively conspiring against Bangladesh, despite the country's relentless progress towards achieving the aspirations envisioned by Bangabandhu and the freedom fighters, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He expressed concern over the beginning of a conspiracy against the nation, noting the appointment of lobbyists working against the country's interests on behalf of BNP-Jamaat. As part of this scheme, he alleged that these lobbyists have purchased statements and letters from certain congressmen or European parliament members by spending substantial amounts of money.
About the general elections, Hasan said the next polls is to protect the land and sovereignty of Bangladesh whether the country would turn into Pakistan or move ahead on the path of progress and development under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will be decided in the next polls, he added.
Terming the polls as a challenging one, the minister said it will be decided in the elections whether the country will have sovereignty or a part of the sea will be taken away.
He urged the AL leaders and activists to be united and to remain alert against the country.
He also urged them to present the unprecedented development and progress made in the last 14 and a half years before the countrymen.
AL Chattogram North district unit general secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman, vice president and Freedom Fighter Professor Moinuddin, ATM Pearul Islam, Abul Kalam Azad, Aftab Uddin Chowdhury and organising secretary Khadizatul Anowar Sony, among others, took part in the discussion.