Eskayef begins production of Novo Nordisk's modern insulin cartridges
Bangladesh’s leading pharmaceutical company Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited (SKF) has begun producing modern insulin cartridges in the country for the first time.
The production has started through an agreement with Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.
As a result, modern insulin cartridges will now be more easily available to patients with diabetes at comparatively lower prices.
The information was shared at a programme held today, Tuesday, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.
The event, titled “Shabash Bangladesh: Increasing Access to Modern Insulin through Technology Transfer from Denmark,” was attended by Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain as the chief guest.
The initiative is being regarded as a major milestone in making high-quality diabetes treatment more accessible and in enhancing the country’s capacity to produce biologic medicines.
Novo Nordisk has been producing human insulin in Bangladesh since 2012, and such insulin has even been exported. However, modern insulin products—such as “Novomix” and “Novorapid”—had so far been imported from Denmark.
Through technology transfer to SKF, these modern insulin cartridges will now be produced domestically using the same technology, marking a first for Bangladesh. This will make advanced insulin more accessible and affordable. Compared to human insulin, modern insulin is more advanced and works more effectively in the body. To maintain global standards, every batch produced in Bangladesh will be quality-checked in Denmark.
Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain thanked both Novo Nordisk and Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited for the initiative. He said, “Producing modern insulin in the country is undoubtedly a significant step. It will open a new horizon in insulin production. However, there can be no compromise on quality. This is a new beginning for the country.
Bangladesh has made progress in tackling diabetes, yet a large portion of the population remains affected. Therefore, producing insulin domestically at a relatively lower cost is highly commendable. Manufacturers should ensure that prices remain within people’s purchasing capacity.”
Professor AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, described the successful local production of modern insulin cartridges as a major milestone. He said this is not the end but the beginning of a journey, adding that the technology will help Bangladesh achieve greater success in biopharmaceutical production in the future.
Joy Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific at Novo Nordisk, said, “This is not just a project; it reflects a long-term commitment to millions of patients with diabetes in Bangladesh. We have moved beyond simple technology transfer to a milestone that will take Bangladesh to greater heights.”
He added that all personnel involved have been trained according to international standards, positioning Bangladesh as a promising hub for biotechnology.
Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited is a concern of Transcom Group. At the event, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simeen Rahman said, “Today is a proud moment not only for SKF but for the entire country. Since producing human insulin, we have demonstrated our capabilities step by step. Through technology transfer from Denmark, Novo Nordisk’s modern insulin is now being produced in the country. Each insulin is being manufactured in strict compliance with international standards. At the same time, it is being regularly verified by experts. Every insulin produced by SKF is safe, effective, and of the highest quality.”
Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller said that this initiative will strengthen Bangladesh’s healthcare system. He said it will make life-saving treatment more accessible and further strengthen the country’s healthcare system by building local capacity.
Director General of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Major General Md Shamim Haider, said that this achievement marks an important advancement for the country’s health sector. It proves that advanced technology and high-quality production capacity have been successfully transferred to Bangladesh. This achievement has strengthened the commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy for medicines produced in the country.
Director of BIRDEM Academy Faruk Pathan said, “We are entering a new technology for producing biologic medicines. This production is very difficult. Standards must be maintained at every stage of production. Through the use of this technology, patients in our country will be able to access modern insulin at lower cost.”
Managing Director of Novo Nordisk Bangladesh, Mohammad Riyad Mamun Pradhani, delivered the welcome speech at the event. Thomas Dyg, Director (GCM) of Novo Nordisk; Ikhtiar Hossain, Executive Director of SKF Pharmaceuticals; Professor Dr Farid Uddin; and national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan also spoke at the event.
Large vaccine production plant to be established soon
At the event, Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain said that a large vaccine production plant will soon be established in the country.
“We are going to set up a large vaccine production plant in Bangladesh, which will produce vaccines for measles and other diseases. It will begin very soon. However, more initiatives are needed to tackle infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. We want pharmaceutical manufacturers, alongside the government, to come forward,” he added.