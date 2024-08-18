626 people took shelter in cantonments, 7 still there: ISPR

A total of 626 people, including politicians, took refuge in different cantonments across the country to protect their lives following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August.

As the situation improved, 615 individuals voluntarily left the cantonments, while four were handed over to law enforcement agencies due to complaints or cases against them. Seven are still staying in the cantonments, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.