626 people took shelter in cantonments, 7 still there: ISPR
A total of 626 people, including politicians, took refuge in different cantonments across the country to protect their lives following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August.
As the situation improved, 615 individuals voluntarily left the cantonments, while four were handed over to law enforcement agencies due to complaints or cases against them. Seven are still staying in the cantonments, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.
In a press release, the ISPR said the law and order situation deteriorated significantly on 5 August due to changes in the political landscape. Some political figures sought refuge in cantonments in fear of their lives.
A total of 626 people were granted shelter at various cantonments, in order to prevent extrajudicial activities, protect their lives, and uphold the rule of law.
Among those sheltered were 24 political figures, 5 judges, 19 civil administration officials, 28 police officers, 487 members of the police force, 12 individuals from different sectors, including public university officials, and 51 family members (spouses and children). Of them, seven individuals, including family members, are still staying in the cantonments.
The army has provided all information in this regard to the ministry concerned, it added.
Regarding the activities of army men, the ISPR noted that the Bangladesh Army is working impartially and professionally to prevent extrajudicial activities and uphold the rule of law, while also contributing to the restoration of law and order in the country.
It urged all to remain patient and cooperative as well as avoid rumours. The army will always be there beside the people, maintaining the prevailing laws.