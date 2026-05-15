More emphasis on demands than reform and accountability

Greater emphasis was placed on demands such as a separate pay scale, resolving the housing crisis, and appointing police personnel to foreign embassies and the Passport Department. There were also some discussions about increasing the technological capabilities of the police. In particular, Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed stressed the use of body cameras. However, no concrete plan or proposal came from the police regarding how to overcome the crisis of public trust that emerged after the mass uprising.

Police Week 2026 began last Sunday with the slogan “My Police, My Country, Bangladesh Above All.” Commissioners of all metropolitan police units in the country, police superintendents from all 64 districts, and heads and senior officials from Police Headquarters and various units in Dhaka held meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the Home Minister, ministers in charge of different ministries, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Ali Hossain Fakir.

The meetings were not open to journalists. However, speaking with several police officials who participated in the meetings, it was revealed that improving the law-and-order situation, ensuring public safety, restructuring the police force, and increasing accountability within the force did not receive priority in the discussions.