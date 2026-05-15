Police Week concludes
More emphasis on demands than reform and accountability
Police Week 2026 concluded last Wednesday. During the four-day event, various demands and grievances of the police force were voiced strongly, but comparatively less importance was given to rebuilding the force after the mass uprising, enhancing professionalism, restoring public trust, and ensuring accountability.
According to officials from different ranks who participated in various segments of the program, discussions did not center on how the police force, left in disarray after the mass uprising, would be restructured, how professionalism would be improved, how the current law-and-order challenges would be addressed, what kind of preparation would be required, or how accountability would be ensured.
Greater emphasis was placed on demands such as a separate pay scale, resolving the housing crisis, and appointing police personnel to foreign embassies and the Passport Department. There were also some discussions about increasing the technological capabilities of the police. In particular, Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed stressed the use of body cameras. However, no concrete plan or proposal came from the police regarding how to overcome the crisis of public trust that emerged after the mass uprising.
Police Week 2026 began last Sunday with the slogan “My Police, My Country, Bangladesh Above All.” Commissioners of all metropolitan police units in the country, police superintendents from all 64 districts, and heads and senior officials from Police Headquarters and various units in Dhaka held meetings with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the Home Minister, ministers in charge of different ministries, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Ali Hossain Fakir.
The meetings were not open to journalists. However, speaking with several police officials who participated in the meetings, it was revealed that improving the law-and-order situation, ensuring public safety, restructuring the police force, and increasing accountability within the force did not receive priority in the discussions.
Discussions focused more on demands
Police sources said that during the meetings, police officials demanded a separate pay structure for the police force, similar to those of the armed forces and the judiciary. Members also demanded honorary promotions for personnel from constable to sub-inspector (SI) before retirement.
Former IGP Abdul Qayyum told Prothom Alo that the demand for reform in the police has come from the people. He believes the government will reexamine and implement those reforms. In his view, earning the trust of the public is the police force’s primary responsibility
Other demands included resolving the housing crisis, increasing allocations for investigation expenses, providing interest-free loans for SIs to purchase motorcycles, appointing police officers to several foreign embassies, assigning police officials to the Passport Department, and technological modernisation. Many of these demands are longstanding and considered necessary. Some of them have already been accepted by the government.
Issues such as making police stations more service-oriented, ensuring accountability, improving the quality of criminal investigations, and changing the professional conduct of police personnel received comparatively little attention in the discussions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, one police official said, “We expected this year’s Police Week to include clear discussions on how the force would regain public trust. But most of the discussions revolved around promotions, postings, and benefits.”
However, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister delivered firm and directive speeches on controlling the law-and-order situation. They urged the police to become more people-friendly and remain uncompromising in combating crime.
Why the medals were suspended
Every year, medals are awarded in recognition of bravery, heroic service, solving important cases, crime control, efficiency, dedication to duty, honesty, and disciplined conduct. This year, a list of 115 recipients had already been prepared. However, on the night of 9 May, the day before the ceremony, news emerged that the medals had been suspended.
No official explanation was given by the police regarding the matter. However, several relevant sources said objections had been raised about many of the selected recipients. There were also allegations that some deserving candidates had been excluded. These issues created discontent among police personnel, and when the matter reached higher levels of the government, the awarding of medals was suspended.
Controversy over DIG’s political remarks
Another widely discussed issue during Police Week was the remarks made by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Dhaka Range Rezaul Karim Mallik. Despite being a senior officer of a professional state force, his comments about embracing the ideology of a nationalist political party sparked reactions and criticism both inside and outside the police force.
Several police officials said Police Week is meant to convey messages of professionalism, unity, and neutrality within the force. In that context, political remarks by an officer of DIG rank have once again raised questions about the image of the police force.
Speaking anonymously, one police officer said, “If adopting the ideology of one party after another becomes the norm whenever governments change, then when will the character of the police ever change?”
A high-level police source said that the remarks made by the two officers also drew dissatisfaction from the highest levels of the government. It is learned that the IGP later warned the concerned officers.
After the conclusion of Police Week, questions have now emerged within the force about whether the police will rebuild itself by learning from the impact of the mass uprising, or whether the old culture of political allegiance will once again dominate. Relevant observers believe that in order to improve law and order and restore public trust, the police need a rapid and effective action plan focused on professionalism, neutrality, and accountability.
Former IGP Abdul Qayyum told Prothom Alo that the demand for reform in the police has come from the people. He believes the government will reexamine and implement those reforms. In his view, earning the trust of the public is the police force’s primary responsibility.