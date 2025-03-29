250,000 buildings to collapse in Chattogram by magnitude 7 earthquake like Myanmar

The port city of Chattogram is one of the major earthquake-prone areas of the country. A high magnitude earthquake like in Myanmar would damage nearly 70 per cent buildings in the city. As such, around 267,000 buildings of the total 382,000 buildings in the city would be somewhat affected.

The experts raised the concern, following a magnitude 7 earthquake in Myanmar yesterday which claimed at least 1000 lives with the casualty likely to grow far.

They say that the risk is high due to non-compliance with building construction regulation, erecting establishments without following the approved design and the use of substandard construction materials.

They also claim that the relevant government and non-government agencies practically do not have any preparation to run rescue operations and deal with the situation in case of a high magnitude tremor.

Experts and fire service officials allege the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) was negligent and deficient in its role as the monitoring agency in building construction. The agency did not do its work properly. The situation has become grave due to this.