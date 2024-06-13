Metro rail service shut on Eid day, new schedule from 19 June
The authorities have announced that the metro rail service will remain suspended on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, 17 June, and that a new operation schedule will take effect from 19 June, in line with the new office time.
MAN Siddique, the managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), made the announcement while talking to the media at his office in Dhaka on Thursday.
He declared that passengers are not allowed to carry raw hides or meat while boarding the metro rails. The previous restrictions as well as rules will remain unchanged.
New schedule
The government disclosed a new office schedule – 9am to 5pm – for all offices across the country on 6 June and declared to enforce it from 19 June. The DMTCL updated the metro rail schedule accordingly.
Uttara North to Motijheel:
Special off-peak: 7:10 am to 7:30 am, trains every 10 minutes.
Peak hours: 7:31 am to 11:36 am, trains every 8 minutes.
Off-peak hours: 11:37 am to 2:24 pm, trains every 12 minutes.
Peak hours: 2:25 pm to 8:32 pm, trains every 8 minutes.
Special off-peak: 8:33 pm to 9:00 pm, trains every 10 minutes.
Motijheel to Uttara North:
Special off-peak: 7:30 am to 8:00 am, trains every 10 minutes.
Peak hours: 8:01 am to 12:08 pm, trains every 8 minutes.
Special off-peak: 12:09 pm to 3:04 pm, trains every 12 minutes.
Peak Hours: 3:05 pm to 9:12 pm, trains every 8 minutes.
Special off-peak: 9:13 pm to 9:40 pm, trains every 10 minutes.
MAN Siddique also announced that trains will operate every 15 minutes instead of the usual 12 minutes on all public holidays except Saturdays.
Regarding potential fare hike, he said they are yet to take any decision on fare hike. But it would not be wise to say before 30 June that the fare would go up.