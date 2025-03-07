Volker Turk on Bangladesh
Warned Bangladesh army and saw a change
United Nation (UN) high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk has said the regime change in Bangladesh came after their warning to Bangladesh Army to refrain from taking part in any sort of repressive acts.
He said this in an interview on BBC's HARDtalk programme on Wednesday. BBC presenter Stephen Sucker conducted the interview.
Stephen Sucker highlighted the situations prevailing in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and other war-torn countries and said the UN seems to be powerless in resolving this situation in compliance with international laws and values.
Volker Turk said, “I am giving you an example of Bangladesh last year. During July-August, there were massive demonstrations of students, they had enough of the previous government under Sheikh Hasina, there was massive repression happening.”
"The big hope for them was actually our voice, was my voice, and was also what we were able to do and we put the spotlight on the situation. And we actually gave the warning to the army that if they get involved; it means that they may not be allowed to be a troop-contributing country anymore. As a result, we saw changes," Turk said.
Volker Turk further said, “When Muhammad Yunus took over as the new chief adviser of the interim administration, he asked me immediately, 'can you send us a fact-finding mission to put a spotlight on the situation to investigate what was happening', which is what we did and it actually helped.”
“I went to Bangladesh last year. The students were so grateful for us taking a stand and for us speaking out and for us supporting them,” he said.
Speaking regarding the aid from the USAID being snapped by the new US government, the UN high commissioner said, “The decision has already impacted the people under risk worldwide. I hope Washington will reconsider the decision as the aid from the USAID plays a big role across the world.”