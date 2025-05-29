Chief adviser urges Asian nations to work together to face shared challenges

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday urged Asian nations to work together to address shared challenges and unlock new opportunities for prosperity.

“As we look to the future, I believe, Asian nations can work together even more closely to address shared challenges and unlock new opportunities for prosperity,” he said while delivering his keynote speech at the inaugural session of the ‘Nikkei Forum: 30th Future of Asia’ in Japan this morning.

“We need to build a clear path toward a shared future and shared prosperity,” he said, presenting seven suggestions to reach the goal.

Stressing the need for converting Asia’s interdependence into cooperation, Prof Yunus said Asia’s diversity—of economies, cultures, and political systems—is both its strength and its test.

“Our fates are increasingly intertwined. A supply chain disruption in one country ripples across borders.”