Corruption and religious extremism are contrary to spirit of Ekushey: Iftekharuzzaman

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), has stated that corruption and religious extremism are entirely contrary to the spirit of Ekushey.

Iftekharuzzaman said that to realise the dream of a new Bangladesh, the nation must prevent corruption and religious extremism and establish the spirit of Ekushey.

He made these remarks to journalists this morning, Saturday, after paying tribute to the Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day.