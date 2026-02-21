Corruption and religious extremism are contrary to spirit of Ekushey: Iftekharuzzaman
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), has stated that corruption and religious extremism are entirely contrary to the spirit of Ekushey.
Iftekharuzzaman said that to realise the dream of a new Bangladesh, the nation must prevent corruption and religious extremism and establish the spirit of Ekushey.
He made these remarks to journalists this morning, Saturday, after paying tribute to the Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day.
Iftekharuzzaman said, "There is a continuity in the spirit of Ekushey. Elections have taken place in Bangladesh and a new government has assumed office. Overall, following the fall of authoritarianism, a much-anticipated new context has emerged."
The executive director of TIB further said, "In this context, considering the overall situation, what we need to reconsider is that corruption and religious extremism are entirely contrary to the spirit of Ekushey. In particular, resisting all forces that oppose equal rights for every citizen of Bangladesh constitutes the core essence of the spirit of Ekushey."
Iftekharuzzaman added, "Ensuring equal rights for women, religious and ethnic minorities, small ethnic communities, persons with disabilities, and other marginalised groups is the fundamental principle of the spirit of Ekushey."