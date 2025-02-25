Nahid Islam resigns

None of the leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee had any objection to Nahid Islam’s being convener of the new political party from the outset. However, there was a contention on who to be made member secretary.

Besides, the name Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, is almost finalised as member secretary of the new party.

Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah could be made the chief organiser and spokesperson of the party.

On the other hand, Ali Ahsan Zonayed, former president of Dhaka University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, is being considered for the post of senior joint convener after a compromise with the former Chhatra Shibir leaders, who are in the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

Besides, current convener of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Nasiruddin Patwary, could be made senior joint member secretary.