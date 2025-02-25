Nahid Islam resigns
Nahid Islam has resigned from the post of information and broadcasting affairs advisor of the interim government.
Sources from the Chief Advisor’s Office said the student-leader, who took charge of two ministries when the interim government was formed on 8 August last year after the fall of Awami League government in the face of a student-people uprising, resigned on Tuesday.
The Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have been forming a new political party. Nahid Islam will lead the party. There has been a discussion that he will resign from the government to take charge of the new party.
The new political party will be announced on 28 February, the leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee said at a media briefing earlier this week.
Three leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee informed Prothom Alo that student leaders, who were in the front line of the July mass uprising, will assume the top posts of the new political party.
None of the leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee had any objection to Nahid Islam’s being convener of the new political party from the outset. However, there was a contention on who to be made member secretary.
Besides, the name Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, is almost finalised as member secretary of the new party.
Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah could be made the chief organiser and spokesperson of the party.
On the other hand, Ali Ahsan Zonayed, former president of Dhaka University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, is being considered for the post of senior joint convener after a compromise with the former Chhatra Shibir leaders, who are in the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.
Besides, current convener of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Nasiruddin Patwary, could be made senior joint member secretary.
Nahid Islam, a post-graduate student of Sociology department at Dhaka University, became a known face to the people as he was a spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during the days of quota reform movement.
In continuation of the movement, the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign in the face of the student-people movement on 5 August 2024 and fled to India that day.
Later, on 8 August, the interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.
Nahid Islam took charge of two ministries - information and broadcasting and posts, and telecommunication and information and communication technology - of the government.
Nahid Islam is from Banasree in Dhaka.