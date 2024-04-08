HC orders returning hall seat allotment to BUET student Rabbi

The High Court on Monday ordered the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to return the hall seat of its student Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi, reports UNB.

HC justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order after hearing a writ petition challenging the cancellation of the hall seat allotment to Rabbi, a student of 21st batch of Civil Engineering department and an executive member of BCL central panel, by the BUET authorities.

Earlier on 1 April, the same HC bench stayed the decision of BUET authorities restricting politics on the campus.

Rabbi's hall allotment was cancelled by the university authorities amid students' protests demanding expulsion of Rabbi for his suspected involvement in the gathering Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on the campus defying the authorities' ban on student politics.