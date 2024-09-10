Dengue: 5 die in 24 hrs, 535 admitted to hospitals
Five people died of dengue fever in 24 hours until 8:00 am Tuesday, raising the total deaths in the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 19 this month.
Besides the deaths, 535 more patients suffering from the dengue fever have been admitted to hospitals in that time, says a media release of the health directorate (DGHS).
The release further said the highest number of patients, 121, admitted to different hospitals were from various areas of Dhaka South City Corporation with 113, the second highest were from Chattogram division.
With the new patients, the number of infected people this year rose to 16,819 while the number of deaths is 102.
Fifty two per cent of the dead were women.