Former IGP Mamun pleads guilty, becomes state witness
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has become ‘approver’ or state witness in a case filed for crimes against humanity during July mass uprising.
A three member bench of International Crimes Tribunal -1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortaza approved the order of Abdullah Al Mamun to become approver in the case. The other members of the bench are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Muhitul Enam Chowdhruy.
The ICT-1 has framed formal charges against three persons including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The other two accused persons are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Mamun. Five charges have been brought against the three accused.
Of the accused, Hasina and Kamal are fugitive. Other accused Mamun was brought to the court today.
The tribunal asked the former IGP whether he confesses the crimes he committed.
In reply, he confessed his culpability and told the court that he will cooperate by providing information on the crimes committed during the July uprising.
After the hearing, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told journalists that Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present in the court today. After the allegations against him was presented, the tribunal asked for his deposition on these. He then pleaded guilty. He is supposed to know all details about the crimes against humanity committed during July-August mass uprising in 2024. He showed interest to become ‘approver’ to assist the tribunal regarding this. The tribunal granted his prayer to become the state witness.
Tajul Islam said the former IGP will disclose everything as to who committed the crimes and how to the tribunal in a convenient time.
The Chief Prosecutor said Mamun would still in the prison. The tribunal would take final decision on him after hearing his deposition.
Tajul also mentioned that since Mamun has become approver, he might face a security risk. His counsel pleaded the court to provide adequate Mamun security.
The tribunal has said it will give orders to ensure proper safety for Mamun, Tajul said.