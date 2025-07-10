Former IGP Mamun pleads guilty, becomes state witness

After the hearing, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told journalists that Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present in the court today. After the allegations against him was presented, the tribunal asked for his deposition on these. He then pleaded guilty. He is supposed to know all details about the crimes against humanity committed during July-August mass uprising in 2024. He showed interest to become ‘approver’ to assist the tribunal regarding this. The tribunal granted his prayer to become the state witness.

Tajul Islam said the former IGP will disclose everything as to who committed the crimes and how to the tribunal in a convenient time.

The Chief Prosecutor said Mamun would still in the prison. The tribunal would take final decision on him after hearing his deposition.

Tajul also mentioned that since Mamun has become approver, he might face a security risk. His counsel pleaded the court to provide adequate Mamun security.

The tribunal has said it will give orders to ensure proper safety for Mamun, Tajul said.