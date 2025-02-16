Local govt election: Final decision after discussions with stakeholders

A new debate has emerged in the political arena over the prospect of holding local government elections before the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

Due to the absence of elected representatives in local government institutions, ordinary people are facing difficulties in accessing services. Considering this situation, the interim government is positive about holding local elections.

However, local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain told Prothom Alo that a final decision on the matter would be made after discussions with stakeholders.

A recent public opinion survey by the Election Reform Commission revealed that 65 per cent of people are in favour of holding local government elections first.

The commission has also recommended organising local government elections before the national elections. However, there is disagreement in the political sphere regarding holding local elections first.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee support holding local elections first.

In contrast, the BNP and several other political parties prefer the national election to be held first. During a discussion with political parties on Saturday, some parties raised this issue.