Foreign minister calls Nepalse counterpart on the recent tragic floods
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman called his Nepalese Counterpart today, Thursday morning. On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, the foreign minister expressed his deepest condolences and profound sorrow at the devastating flash floods and landslides that have struck Nepal, reports a press release.
Terming it as a “terrible tragedy”, he shared that Bangladesh’s thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. He mentioned that so far there is no causality of Bangladeshi national and sought the Government of Nepal’s support in case, any such unfortunate case is discovered.
The foreign minister also conveyed that the prime minister of Bangladesh stands in full solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal at this very difficult time and Bangladesh is ready to provide any support as required by Nepal.
The Nepalese foreign minister thanked for the warm gesture of solidarity from Bangladesh at this difficult hours. He said that the Nepalese authorities were still assessing the damage and will get back to Bangladesh on specific needs after a full assessment of the grave situation should they need any support.
The Bangladesh foreign minister conveyed the personal condolence message of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Nepalese Prime Minster Balendra Shah.