Foreign minister calls Nepalse counterpart on the recent tragic floods

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman called his Nepalese Counterpart today, Thursday morning. On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, the foreign minister expressed his deepest condolences and profound sorrow at the devastating flash floods and landslides that have struck Nepal, reports a press release.

Terming it as a “terrible tragedy”, he shared that Bangladesh’s thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. He mentioned that so far there is no causality of Bangladeshi national and sought the Government of Nepal’s support in case, any such unfortunate case is discovered.