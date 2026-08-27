Bangladesh ready to assist Nepal after deadly floods
Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the loss of lives and devastation caused by sudden flash floods and mudslides in Nepal, saying Dhaka stands ready to assist Kathmandu in relief and rescue efforts.
“The people of Bangladesh are shocked and saddened by the sudden flash floods and mudslide in Nepal causing death and destruction,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release here.
It said Bangladesh is closely following reports of the disaster, with hundreds of people reported missing and many feared dead, including tourists.
“The people and government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman express solidarity with the government and the friendly people of Nepal in this difficult time,” the ministry said.
Bangladesh also conveyed its deep condolences over the loss of lives and expressed hope for the early recovery of those affected by the disaster.
“We express our deep condolences for the deceased. We hope for early recovery and treatment of those missing,” the statement said.
Reaffirming Bangladesh’s solidarity with Nepal, the foreign ministry said Dhaka is prepared to extend assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.
“Bangladesh stands ready to assist Nepal in any possible way in relief and rescue efforts,” it said.