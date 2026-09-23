No alternative to safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation, PM tells UNHCR chief
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said there is no alternative to the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland for a lasting solution to the crisis.
“Bangladesh has been hosting a large number of Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds for years. There is no alternative to their safe and dignified return to their homeland for a lasting solution to the crisis,” he said.
The prime minister made the remarks during a courtesy call and meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Barham Salih at Hyatt Grand Central New York on Tuesday afternoon (New York time), said his Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.
The prime minister stressed the need for stronger and more coordinated international efforts to facilitate their repatriation.
The assistant press secretary said the meeting discussed the sustainable solution to the prolonged Rohingya crisis, creating a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, and the effective and coordinated role of the international community in this regard.
The two sides also underscored the need for continued humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and enhanced international cooperation to expedite the repatriation process.
During the meeting, Barham Salih appreciated Bangladesh’s humanitarian role in hosting the Rohingyas and stressed the importance of continued international cooperation to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.