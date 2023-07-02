Purchase of new vehicles suspended, foreign trips banned: Govt

The government on Sunday suspended purchasing all types of new vehicles for government offices to maintain austerity to tackle the economic crisis induced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the beginning of the 2023-24 fiscal, the government also banned all foreign trips at government costs. However, tours will be allowed if they are financed by foreign countries.

Apart from this, budgets allocated for land acquisition could not be spent while 20-per cent and 25-per cent taka will have to be saved from power and energy sectors respectively.

A finance ministry issued a circular on Sunday regarding the matters -- which says these decisions have been taken considering the ongoing global economic crisis.